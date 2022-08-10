Great potential for cooperation in economic sector exists between Azerbaijan and Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijan and Algeria have good relations on international platforms, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during joint press conference with visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria and special envoy of president Ramtane Lamamra, Trend reports.

Great potential for cooperation exists in the economic sector, Bayramov said.

The minister noted that Algeria supports the initiatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy at a high level.

Bayramov, stressing the importance of high-level visits between the two countries, highly appreciated the participation of the Algerian delegation in the meeting of the parliamentary network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.