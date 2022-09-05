Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of 'TurAz Eagle - 2022' exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The opening ceremony of the 'TurAz Eagle - 2022' joint tactical flight exercises in Azerbaijan has been held, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, Head of Azerbaijan’s Ganja City Executive Power Niyazi Bayramov and others took part in the event.

First, the anthems of both states were performed, and the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Welcoming the guests, Azerbaijani Air Force officer Major General Zaur Rustamov stressed that such exercises are important in terms of planning joint actions, studying interaction and combat coordination, as well as performing search and rescue activities.

Bayramov spoke about the successful development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations of friendship and brotherhood.

Speakers of the event wished success to the participants of the exercises. Then a briefing was held on the objectives of the exercises, training of personnel, deployment, forces involved, tasks performed, and the use of air vehicles.

In the end a mutual presentation of gifts took place.