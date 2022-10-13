EU's civil mission to pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Caucasus - former ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan and Armenia can solve problems between themselves within the framework of the Moscow agreement and the principle of territorial integrity, Former Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told Trend.

He made the remark speaking about the civil mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border sent by the EU.

According to Pakayin, the presence in the region of countries, that don't represent the South Caucasus, including the US and the EU, will pose a serious threat to the peace and security in the region.

"The bilateral resolution of the problems between Azerbaijan and Armenia without the intervention of outside the region will benefit peace and security," he said.

The EU member states agreed on sending a civilian mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on October 11. The purpose of the civilian mission is to strengthen and contribute to the delimitation process.