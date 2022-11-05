Operational situation in Azerbaijani territories with Russian peacekeeping contingent extensively analyzed - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, was extensively analyzed, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

This became known during an official meeting of the Ministry of Defense.

The importance of constant observation and control over the activities of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, was emphasized.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Air Force’s, the Special Forces, the Rocket and Artillery Troops’ military units stationed in the southern regions of our country and Operations Commando units, inspected training centers, and watched the practical combat training sessions of units. Operational plans were clarified, and specific tasks on further increasing combat readiness were set for the command staff.