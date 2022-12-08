OSCE makes announcement regarding 'assessment mission' sent to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) made an announcement two months after the "OSCE Needs Assessment Mission" was sent to Armenia on October 21-27, Trend reports.

The OSCE said the mission 'has nothing to do with the organization'.

According to the organization, the decision on sending this team to Armenia was not made by the relevant decision-making bodies or the OSCE Secretariat, but on the personal initiative of the Chairman-in-Office.

