Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is crucial - OSCE Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is important, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Osmani noted that the armed incident that occurred yesterday on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and other similar occurrences may trigger an increase in tension within the region.

"Once I arrived in Azerbaijan, I learned about the confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. I express my condolences to the families of the victims. Such events can further aggravate the situation. We will provide all the opportunities we have for dialogue and communication," the OSCE chairman said.

Furthermore, on April 11, at about 04.20 p.m. (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces fired from positions toward the settlement of Dyg in the Goris district at opposite positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction from different-caliber small arms.

During avoiding the provocation of the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Army soldiers Vidadi Zalov, Elshad Hasanov, and Sabuhi Tagiyev became martyrs. In regard to the above events that occurred during another provocation of the Armenian side, a criminal case was initiated under article 120.2.12 (premeditated murder motivated by national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the necessary investigative actions were taken out without delay.