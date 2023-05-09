Azerbaijani MFA makes statement on 78th anniversary of victory in WWII

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The 78th anniversary of the historic victory over Nazism in World War II, one of the most devastating wars in world history, is being marked, Trend reports via the statement of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in connection with May 9 - Victory Day.

“On this significant day, we honor with deep respect the blessed memory of all those who fought against Nazism - a serious threat to humanity, including our heroic compatriots who showed unparalleled courage and selflessness during the war years,” the statement said.

Will be updated