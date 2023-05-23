Official visit of Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army to Pakistan starts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev left for an official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Army General Syed Asim Munir, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Valiyev is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of Pakistan, and to visit a number of military institutions.