New promising projects launched with participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia - PM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. New promising projects have been launched with the participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at an event dedicated to the Independence Day of Georgia, Trend reports.

Asadov congratulated the Georgian people and government on this holiday, noting that the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples have historically lived in friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect.

He emphasized that as a result of the efforts of the leaders of the two countries, Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are successfully developing and have risen to the level of strategic partnership.

The official also noted that the projects implemented on the initiative and with the active participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia not only serve the economic development of both countries, the well-being of their peoples, but also changed the energy and transport map of the Eurasian space.

At the same time, in connection with the launch of new promising projects with the participation of both countries he stressed importance of the project of laying a submarine cable along the bottom of the Black Sea to Europe.

Speaking about good prospects for the further strengthening of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations in all areas, Asadov expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop successfully and contribute to the welfare of both peoples.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed the agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy on December 17, 2022, which provides, among other things, for the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe.

As part of the agreement reached, it is expected to build Black Sea Energy's underwater electric cable with a capacity of 1,000 MW and a length of 1,195 kilometers.

The cable will be intended for the supply of green energy generated in Azerbaijan through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania for subsequent transportation to Hungary and the rest of Europe.