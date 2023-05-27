Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

Politics Materials 27 May 2023 21:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

I take great pleasure in conveying my warm felicitations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan on the momentous occasion of the 28 May - the Independence Day.

I am convinced that the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and Azerbaijan will bring fruitful benefits to our two countries and peoples.

May I also add my best wishes for your good health and personal well-being as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

Will be updated

