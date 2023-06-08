Azerbaijani Chair of Parliament sends letter to 29th Chairman of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter to the 29th Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) told Trend.

Gafarova noted the success achieved by the parliament of the brotherly country during Sentop's activity as chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and stressed that relations between the highest legislative bodies of the brotherly countries have further developed and reached a qualitatively new level during this period.

Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova also held a telephone conversation with Mustafa Sentop today. Gafarova once again thanked Mustafa Sentop for his contribution to the development of inter-parliamentary relations during his tenure as Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and wished him success in his future activities.

Mustafa Sentop expressed gratitude to Sahiba Gafarova for the high assessment of his activities as chairman of the Turkish parliament. He noted that he will make efforts to further deepen relations between the two brotherly countries in the future.