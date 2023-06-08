Azerbaijani FM receives Russian ambassador on occasion of end of his diplomatic mission (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bocharnikov on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic activity, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, during the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation and the prospects for its development. The dynamic development of relations was emphasized.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, and support in effectively resolving emerging issues and wished him success in his future activities.

Bocharnikov, in turn, expressed gratitude for the relations of friendship and cooperation shown to him during his activity in Azerbaijan. During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest related to bilateral relations were also discussed.