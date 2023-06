President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Belarus President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus, Trend reports.

"Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

I cordially congratulate You, and through you, all the people of Belarus, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus.

On this remarkable day, I would like to note the high level of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, which steadily deepen and expand in the spirit of fruitful partnership and are based on mutual respect and trust as well as friendly traditions uniting our peoples for the past three decades.

Our interstate relations, which have travelled the great path of development and are characterized by active political dialogue, intensive contacts and fruitful cooperation in economic-trade, humanitarian fields in bilateral and multilateral formats, are particularly gratifying.

You made a significant contribution to steady development of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, their upgrading to the level of strategic partnership.

I am sure that friendly relations and cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus will strengthen and be enriched with new content in the future thanks to the joint efforts.

Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich, I wish you strong health, happiness and successes and friendly people of Belarus peace and prosperity", the letter says.