President of Türkiye arrives in Azerbaijan today - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is arriving in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports via the Twitter post of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci.

"We are waiting for the arrival of our esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A big meeting of the brothers will take place today," he said.

After his successful re-election as President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to make his first foreign visits to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan, recent reports said.

In Baku, Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks on the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in the future, as well as discuss the current situation in the region and in the world.

Erdogan has won the presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in runoff vote. After winning the elections on May 28, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will serve as president until 2028.