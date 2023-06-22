Azerbaijani and Turkish MPs hold discussions via teleconference - new project of Azerbaijani parliament and "Baku Network" expert platform (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Within the framework of cooperation between the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and the "Baku Network" expert platform, Azerbaijani deputies Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova held discussions with deputies of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye from "AK parti" Mustafa Janbek and Osman Mesten via a teleconference, Trend reports.

The deputies touched upon the sociopolitical processes taking place in the region, the relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which are at the peak of their development, the example of democracy that Türkiye demonstrated to the world by holding transparent and fair elections, as well as the unconstructive position of Yerevan in the process of negotiations on a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and other issues.

They also discussed the importance of further development of relations between the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, working on new projects.

Azerbaijani MPs noted that members of the Milli Majlis use innovative methods in parliamentary diplomacy by holding such TV debates. In the activities of the Milli Majlis, a special place is occupied by the fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the field of foreign policy, in particular, bringing Azerbaijani realities to the world.

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, using the capabilities of the "Baku Network" expert platform, develops parliamentary diplomacy in a new way.

The goals are to further expand parliamentary diplomacy in effective directions and to organize activities on a new level in order to bring Azerbaijan's position in the geopolitical and geo-economic processes taking place in the world to the attention of deputies.

Opportunities are being created for deputies to hold debates with their colleagues in the format of a teleconference, and discussions on issues of mutual interest with the participation of well-known political figures and authoritative experts are provided.

Full video version of the discussion: