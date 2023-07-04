Foreign minister of Nepal to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud will visit Azerbaijan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a diplomatic source told Trend.

Saud will speak at the conference on July 5. During the visit, he will meet with high-ranking officials of the Azerbaijani government, as well as heads of delegations from different countries.

His visit will end on July 8.

The ministerial meeting will take place on July 5-6.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for another one year.

