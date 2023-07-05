Turkish FM arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Fidan will take part in meeting of ministers within the framework of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries.

In addition, he will participate in a meeting of the Committee of Ministers on Palestine and also in the centenary celebration of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The NAM meeting is being held on July 5-6, 2023 in Baku.