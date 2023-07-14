Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Israeli defense minister hails his visit to Baku, calls it successful (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 14 July 2023 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Israeli defense minister hails his visit to Baku, calls it successful (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a photo from the Baku Seaside Boulevard on his Twitter account with the words "Good morning from Baku", Trend reports.

The minister noted that his visit to Azerbaijan was short and successful.

On July 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Israeli defense minister, who arrived in Baku on a visit.

Gallant also held meetings with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Head of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, during which the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Israeli defense minister hails his visit to Baku, calls it successful (PHOTO)
Israeli defense minister hails his visit to Baku, calls it successful (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more