Israeli defense minister hails his visit to Baku, calls it successful (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a photo from the Baku Seaside Boulevard on his Twitter account with the words "Good morning from Baku", Trend reports.

The minister noted that his visit to Azerbaijan was short and successful.

On July 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Israeli defense minister, who arrived in Baku on a visit.

Gallant also held meetings with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Head of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, during which the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.