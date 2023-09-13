UK Embassy hails Red Cross food truck passing along Aghdam-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The UK Embassy in Azerbaijan has welcomed the passage of a truck of the Russian Red Cross Society with food along the Aghdam-Khankendi road to help Armenian residents in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, UK Ambassador Fergus Auld wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The truck of the Russian Red Cross Society passed through the checkpoint of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] and delivered the food cargo to Khankendi on September 12.

Earlier, on September 9, at Russia’s initiative, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, and with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this truck crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.