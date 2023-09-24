Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 24 September 2023 19:19 (UTC +04:00)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. More military equipment, military equipment, as well as weapons and ammunition were confiscated from civilian buildings used as warehouses in various areas of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Ammunition of various calibers was also found in a warehouse containing a large number of rockets, artillery shells and mines.

It should be noted that the confiscation of weapons, ammunition and military equipment continues in the region.

Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more