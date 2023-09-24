Process of confiscation of weapons, ammunition from Armenians underway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. More military equipment, military equipment, as well as weapons and ammunition were confiscated from civilian buildings used as warehouses in various areas of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Ammunition of various calibers was also found in a warehouse containing a large number of rockets, artillery shells and mines.

It should be noted that the confiscation of weapons, ammunition and military equipment continues in the region.