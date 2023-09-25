Azerbaijan may carry out appraisal of its natural resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan may carry out appraisal activities in several areas, in particular its natural resources, Trend reports.

This is stated in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On appraisal activity," discussed today at the meeting of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the project, evaluation activities will be carried out in the following areas:

- movable property:

- machinery and equipment;

- vehicles;

- animals and plants;

- other movable property;

- real estate, including land plots;

- movable and immovable objects of cultural heritage, cultural values, historical, cultural and natural monuments assessment; monuments;

- enterprises;

- intangible property benefits:

- intellectual property rights;

- shares and securities of legal entities in the authorized capital (fund) and common property;

- claims and rights;

- accounts receivable, material resources and other assets;

- accounts payable and other liabilities;

- natural resources;

- damage;

- lost profits;

- risk;

- services;

- other objects of evaluation.