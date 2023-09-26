Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Khankendi from Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 26. Another humanitarian aid shipment has been sent from Aghdam to Khankendi, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Four trucks will deliver 40 tons of flour, hygiene products, and bedding to Khankendi.

In addition, another ambulance is carrying medicines for victims of the explosion at a gas station near Khankendi.

The humanitarian aid is being sent to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road.

To provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26.

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500 people have been sent as well.

An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023 at the filling station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly left many killed and wounded.