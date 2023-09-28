Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev's policy led to fundamental results - Deputy Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Within a short time after Azerbaijan's independence, the far-sighted policy of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the purposeful policy pursued by the head of state have led to fundamental results encompassing a winning state, international influence, an educated society, great economic potential, and the growth of prosperity, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the forum on "Heydar Aliyev's role in creating an environment of free competition and ensuring protection of consumer rights".

"One of the important factors in the achieved results were the steps taken in the field of the formation of a healthy and competitive business climate in the country and the protection of consumer rights in such conditions. I would like to note that the great leader defined the foundations of the transitional model of formation of national economic development in Azerbaijan in 1993–2003, aimed at successful and promising development, and attached special importance to the development and implementation of state development programs and strategies to ensure the implementation of this model," he added.

Sahib Mammadov also noted that, as a result of the great leader's successful policy, agreements on megaprojects strategically important for Azerbaijan were concluded, as well as an institutional framework and legal and regulatory framework were created in the field of creating a favorable business environment and consumer protection within Azerbaijan.