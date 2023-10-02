Azerbaijan has enough evidence of Armenian lies - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Letters should be sent to the members of all inter-parliamentary friendship groups regarding the spreading lies of Armenia, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

"There's enough evidence of these lies," she said.

She noted that it is necessary to convey the true facts to everyone, especially to European countries.

"Each of us (members of parliament), should send such letters. We should try to reach out to the international media, and not only to these groups," said Gafarova.

