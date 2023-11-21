France pursues policy of neocolonialism - chairman of Young Kanak Movement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France pursues a policy of neo-colonialism, Chairman of the Young Kanak Movement of France, Daniel Wea said during his speech at the Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women international conference held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Women's rights must be granted as part of decolonization. Women should be educated since they will raise future generations," Wea said.

Baku is hosting an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women". The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

