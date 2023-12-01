Azerbaijan tops up state budget funds for Baku and Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's state budget funds allocated for Baku and Lachin are being increased, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, which was debating the state budget for 2024.

The Minister stated that some modifications to Baku and Lachin district local expenditures are required in connection with the execution of minimum wage decisions issued in the current fiscal year.

"The increase of Baku's local expenditures by 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million) and Lachin district's local expenditures by 100,000 manat ($58,823) will be taken into account," Sharifov said in a statement.

Azerbaijan's state budget will have 34.17 billion manat ($20.1 billion) in revenues and 36.76 billion manat ($21.6 billion) in expenditures (including nearly 33.4 billion manat ($19.6 billion) in centralized revenues; 773.1 million manat ($454.8 million) in local revenues; 35.98 billion manat ($21.2 billion) in centralized expenditures; and 782.45 million manat ($460.26 million) in local expenditures).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel