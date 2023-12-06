Illegal economic activity in newly liberated territories, including ecological damage is in process of assessment - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. We are in the active phase working with different law firms in order to bring to justice those who illegally excavated our natural resources,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reoorts.

“Now the situation in the newly liberated territories is in the process of assessment. There is a special team consisting of representatives of different governmental bodies, which now continue monitoring village by village, side by side evaluate what has been done, including the ecological damage. More than 60,000 hectares of trees have been cut. And this is the analysis based on the satellite images - before and after - and also on our physical monitoring. Of course, big concern is with respect to the transboundary rivers pollution – particularly the river, which goes through Zangilan, Okhcuchay. And sometimes the color of the river becomes yellow and this is really an ecological disaster,” the head of state underscored.