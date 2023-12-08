Germany congratulates Armenia, Azerbaijan on taking courageous steps towards normalization - Steffen Hebenstreit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Germany congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on taking courageous steps and building confidence, Steffen Hebenstreit, German Government Spokesperson, said, Trend reports.

"We stand ready to support further normalization process based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity," he wrote on his page on X.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between the two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.