President of Türkiye receives invitation to COP29 in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has conveyed greetings and an official letter from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan inviting him to participate in COP29, Trend reports.

The letter was given during the prime minister's meeting with Erdogan as a part of his official visit to Türkiye.

Additionally, the meeting hailed the successful development of fraternal and allied ties between the fraternal countries in all areas, discussing prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various directions.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

