Azerbaijan, Türkiye swap views on issues of mutual interest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye Birol Akgün, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The Speaker congratulated the new ambassador of the brotherly nation and wished him success in his forthcoming endeavors.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries. It was noted that, as the National Leader Heydar Aliyev emphasized, these relations continue to develop successfully in all areas following the ‘One nation, two states’ principle. The Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal ties have reached the highest level under the leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and are unparalleled on the global stage. The historic Shusha Declaration was mentioned as a testament to the traditional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations. Furthermore, it was said that the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity and friendship play a crucial role in ensuring peace, stability, and security in the region.

The discussion also touched upon the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within international organizations. It was emphasized that the two brotherly states consistently support each other and offer mutual assistance in all international structures.

The high-level relations between the two countries continue successfully in the parliamentary sphere as well. The ties between the legislative bodies align with the spirit of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and strengthen with each passing year. The participants also discussed the expansion of bilateral relations within trilateral formats.

The newly appointed ambassador thanked for the warm reception and congratulations. He underlined that during his tenure as ambassador, he would spare no effort in further strengthening the existing allied relations between the two countries.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

