Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

LafargeHolcim introduces ECOPact, the industry’s broadest range of green concrete, delivering high-performing, sustainable and circular benefits. After a successful market adoption in Europe, ECOPact is now available in the US with plans to expand into the UK, Canada, Latin America and other markets worldwide in the coming months. This introduction is an essential component of the company’s strategy to advance the transition towards low-carbon and circular construction.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: “I am proud to introduce ECOPact, the industry’s broadest range of green concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction. Building on the success of ECOPact in Switzerland, Germany and France, we are now introducing it across the Americas. With the rollout of this Green Concrete, we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable building materials for greener construction.”

With the rollout of ECOPact across the Americas, the company makes a significant contribution to sustainable construction, where it sells roughly 15 million m3 of ready-mix concrete every year.

ECOPact is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, from 30% to 100% less carbon emissions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete. Where regulatory conditions allow, ECOPact products integrate upcycled construction and demolition materials, further closing the resource loop.

With this new ECOPact green concrete range LafargeHolcim aims to continue to lead the way in sustainable and circular construction. With one-third of its net sales already in sustainable solutions, LafargeHolcim offers the broadest portfolio of low-carbon products and technologies. With the industry’s leading Research and Development (R&D) organization, the company dedicates 50% of its innovation resources to low carbon solutions, with 40% of its patents currently in this area.

The company embraces a circular business model with leading operations in waste treatment and demolition waste upcycling. Its Susteno brand of cement, for example, is the first and only resource-saving cement in Europe that uses fine mixed granulate from demolished buildings as an additive. Its subsidiary Geocycle co-processed more than 10 million tons of waste in 2019, of which 2 million tons were related to plastic.

“Holcim Azerbaijan as a part of LafargeHolcim always a partner of choice for our customers when it comes to sustainable building material. After a successful market adoption in Europe and US with plans to expand in the UK, Canada, LATAM and Azerbaijan market too.

Economic growth and long-term strategy for development in the non-oil sector created favorable conditions for sustainable construction, circular economy as well as for production of green concrete" said CEO of Holcim Azerbaijan, Mr, Frederic Guimbal.