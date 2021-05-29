Azerbaijan confirms 164 more COVID-19 cases, 419 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 164 new COVID-19 cases, 419 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died, Trend reports on May 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 333,723 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 323,617 of them have recovered, and 4,903 people have died. Currently, 5,203 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,004 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,503,639 tests have been conducted so far.
