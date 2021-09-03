Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses amount of equipment stolen in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
By Khumay Agadjanova - Trend:
The parts of engines and generators worth $591,900 were stolen in Azerbaijan’s Baku city from the area in which oil is extracted, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on Sept. 3.
Three people suspected of committing this crime were detained.
These are the natives of Salyan district K. Karimov and Sh. Babashov, as well as a resident of Baku E. Rustamov.
