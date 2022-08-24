Wildfire in Azerbaijan's Gabala extinguished - ministry (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The wildfire in a mountainous area with difficult terrain in Tikanli village of Gabala district has been put out thanks to the urgent measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, as a result of the fire, bushes, dried stumps and partial trees on an area of about 1 hectare burned down. The woodland was protected from fire.

The employees of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Civil defense troops, the corresponding forces of the north-western regional center and one helicopter of the aviation detachment, as well as employees of the forestry center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources participated in fire extinguishing operation.