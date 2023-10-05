Exploring Azerbaijani music has been a unique experience for me – Paolo Fazioli (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Listening to Azerbaijani music was an entirely new experience for me, founder of the world-famous FAZIOLI piano factory (known as the "Ferrari" among pianos), "modern Stradivarius" Paolo Fazioli told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He noted that he was looking forward to seeing the masterpiece of world classical music, the ballet of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Arif Melikov, the "Legend of Love", in Baku.

"I may not consider myself a dedicated follower of ballet, but I have a profound appreciation for it. It's a captivating art form that beautifully intertwines music with the grace of the human body. I also managed to get acquainted with Azerbaijani music today. And those pieces I have heard today, I find it challenging to compare them. Both genres were entirely new to me, and the experience was incredibly engaging," he said.

Further speaking, Fazioli has shared his experience in launching the FAZIOLI company back in 1981.

"When I started my company, this occurred during my youth when I first embarked on my professional journey. Youth often brings a boundless sense of determination, and I know I couldn't undertake such endeavors with the same vigor today," he said.

Fazioli said that he chose two different educational paths, which later helped him create his unique instrument.

"I earned a degree in mechanical engineering and later obtained a diploma in piano at the conservatory. Crafting pianos was a way for me to unite these seemingly disparate disciplines, as they converge within the instrument itself. Creating an exceptional piano necessitates proficiency in both," he explained.

As Fazioli pointed out, each of the instruments the company produces possesses a unique character.

"In general, our commitment lies in perpetual research. Understanding the piano's inner workings is essential, allowing us to approach it from the perspectives of both a musician and a scientist. It's an ongoing process of trial and refinement, symbolized by the phrase "prova e correggi" – try and correct. The defining trait of our pianos is our relentless pursuit of improvement. The piano is an instrument that should evolve and improve over time," he noted.

Paolo Fazioli also spoke about the visit of Azerbaijani delegation to the FAZIOLI factory.

"Our factory welcomed a delegation from Azerbaijan, who displayed a keen interest in our work and technology. Subsequently, I received an invitation to visit their country. I believe that we have the potential to embark on exciting and innovative collaborations, as both parties share a strong creative spirit," he concluded.