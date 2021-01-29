Volume of export of non-oil products may double till 2025 - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

It is planned to supply about 120 types of products to more than 20 markets to expand export, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports on Jan. 29.

Jabbarov stressed that in general, the volume of export of non-oil products is planned to be doubled till 2025.