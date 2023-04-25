SMEs play key role in development of Azerbaijan's economy - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a key role in the development of Azerbaijan's economy, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for socio-economic issues Khalid Ahadov said at the event themed "Heydar Aliyev and Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, modern-day Azerbaijan has formed a new model of economic development, where the role of entrepreneurial activities has become integral.

"The work on the development of the sphere of entrepreneurship in the country keeps going. This work has been conducted since the 1990s, and we see that today entrepreneurship has become the driver of the development of our economy," he said.

Ahadov added that great attention is attached to SMEs as part of Azerbaijan's national strategy until 2026.

"As you know, large-scale restoration and construction work of infrastructure is underway on the liberated territories, where business entities play a significant role. Our government will continue to pay special attention to the private business sector, as well as a public-private partnership," he added.