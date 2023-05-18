Middle Corridor provides Azerbaijan and EU with additional opportunities for co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Middle Corridor, which connects Europe with Asia, creates additional cooperation opportunities for Azerbaijan and the EU, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said during the event dedicated to Europe Day in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has created a stable infrastructure for the transportation of goods from East to West and in the opposite direction.

"I believe that along with traditional cooperation, there are prospects for the development of bilateral and multilateral relations in the fields of innovation and technology, green technologies and a number of other areas. We believe in further deepening of our cooperation," he added.

Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor Initiative shortly named as “The Middle Corridor”, which begins in Türkiye and passes through the Caucasus region via Georgia, Azerbaijan, crosses the Caspian Sea, traverses Central Asia and reaches China.

The Middle Corridor is more economical and faster compared to the Northern Corridor as a trade route between Europe and Asia and as such, is 2,000 kilometers shorter, has more favorable climate conditions and shortens the travel time by 1/3rd (15 days) compared to the sea route.