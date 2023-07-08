SOCAR, CISCO to jointly deploy modern technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the CISCO Systems Inc, commonly known as Cisco, an American-based multinational digital communications technology corporation, have reached an agreement on cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, networking solutions, and software for the implementation of new technologies, SOCAR told Trend.

According to the company, the collaboration entails the implementation of projects in the areas of technological infrastructure, secure digital transformation, sustainable IT systems, and the creation of a comfortable user experience.

"In SOCAR's corporate strategy, digitizing value chain activities and improving operational efficiency through the application of cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions are identified as priority areas. In this regard, cooperation with CISCO Systems Inc, one of the global leaders in technology and innovation, will contribute to achieving SOCAR's long-term strategic goals and provide a favorable foundation for expanding prospects in the field of digital transformation and creating the workplace of the future," said the company.

Previously, discussions were held between Azerbaijan and CISCO on the application of the company's technologies to the use of water resources in Azerbaijan. Prospects for cooperation in the fields of education and cybersecurity were also addressed.