First voyage of Azerbaijan’s Shusha tanker made

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The first voyage of the Shusha Aframax-type tanker, acquired by the SA Maritime Afezco joint venture, established on a parity basis with the consent of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC and the Supervisory Board and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), was held, Trend reports.

On July 29, the tanker was filled with crude oil in the Libyan port of Sidra and set sail towards the Italian port of Augusta, operated by ASCO Ship Management AFESCO (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC).

The Aframax tanker's first voyage was completed successfully, and the cargo was safely unloaded from the vessel at the target port.

Furthermore, the overall carrying capacity (deadweight) of three Aframax tankers acquired by the SA Maritime AFEZCO joint venture is around 115,000 tons. They will sail in Caspian waters under the flag of Azerbaijan.

The acquisition of Aframax tankers became possible thanks to the direct support and attention of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. These vessels are named after the historical lands of Azerbaijan, which are important for the Azerbaijani people, in accordance with the recommendations and instructions of the president.