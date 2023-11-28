Azerbaijan reveals surge in trade turnover with Turkmenistan for 10M2023 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan increased by 88.31 percent from January through October 2023 year-on-year, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He stated that efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Turkmen commercial relations are delivering positive results, with the above increase in trade turnover indicating an almost tenfold increase over the last two years.

"During the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Business Forum, we called on the businesses of both countries to maintain this positive trend, evaluate mutual investment projects, and actively engage in cooperation," he said.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country's trade turnover with Turkmenistan was $710.3 million during January through October 2023 ($377.2 million year on year).

To note, the two countries' trade turnover made $535.39 million in 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel