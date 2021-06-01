Georgia plans to start construction of ropeway connecting Rustaveli and Mtatsminda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Construction works for the ropeway connecting Georgian Rustaveli Avenue and Mtatsminda Park will start in the near future, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Vice Mayor Irakli Khmaladze, construction works will continue for 22 months.

Tbilisi City Hall plans to implement other similar projects, which are already reflected in the general plan.

"This is the Sarajishvili-Tsgisubani ropeway with a length of 2.5 km and the Isani-Metromsheni-Vazisubani ropeway with a length of 3 km. Through both ones, it will be possible to make 48,000 trips a day," noted Khmaladze.

