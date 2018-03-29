Azerbaijan may apply sanctions for non-payment of unemployment insurance benefits (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:18)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Sanctions are proposed to be imposed for non-payment of compulsory unemployment insurance benefits in Azerbaijan. This is stipulated by the amendments to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for Labor and Social Policy in Baku March 29.

According to the proposed changes, in case of tax evasion, non-payment of unemployment insurance benefits and compulsory social insurance benefits in a big amount (from 20,000 manats to 100,000 manats), a fine amounting from a twofold sum to a fourfold sum of the inflicted damage or up to two years of corrective work or up to three years of imprisonment, with possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engaging in certain work, are applied.

If a similar offense is committed by an organized group and in a big amount (from 100,000 manats to 500,000 manats), a fine amounting from a threefold sum to a fivefold sum of the inflicted damage or imprisonment from three to five years, with possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engaging in certain work for up to three years, are proposed to be applied.

In case of evasion from payment of taxes, unemployment insurance benefits and compulsory social insurance benefits in a very big amount (over 500,000 manats), it is planned to apply a fine amounting from a fourfold sum to a fivefold sum of the inflicted damage, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engaging in certain work for a period of up to three years, or imprisonment from five years to seven years.

The changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses, implying the imposition of sanctions for violation of unemployment insurance legislation, were also discussed during the meeting of the parliamentary committee.

So, in case of refusal from insurance of employees, untimely or partial payment of insurance benefits, failure to give necessary information to the insurer about employees and a number of other violations, individuals will be fined in the amount of 100 manats, officials - 200 manats, legal entities - 400 manats.

Moreover, in case of failure to give the necessary information within 10 days to the insurer, the insured may be fined in the amount of the damage inflicted as a result of the administrative offense.

The amendments also imply a fine amounting to 30 percent of the inflicted damage in case of failure to pay unemployment insurance benefits amounting to 20,000 manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news