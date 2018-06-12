Uzbek president calls for storing more agricultural products

12 June 2018 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan should store more agricultural products to make food products affordable, so that people can live better with their current incomes, the press service of the Uzbek president quoted Shavkat Mirziyoyev as saying during his visit to the Kuva District of the Fergana Region.

The head of state got acquainted with the projects on development of poultry, fish farming, beekeeping, stockbreeding, camel breeding, potato growing, citrus cultivating and on organization of an agrological center, as well as on land measurement and rational use of water.

Mirziyoyev noted that these spheres of agriculture are the basis of the prosperity of the people of Uzbekistan and gave corresponding instructions for implementation of the projects.

The head of state also ordered to increase the harvest of agricultural products, organize quality work for their storage, packaging and delivery to consumers.

