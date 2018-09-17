Delegation of IDB and Arab funds visit Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar M.H. Hajjar has arrived in Uzbekistan on September 17, accompanied by delegations of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group and the Arab Funds – members of the Arab Coordination Group to participate in a number of events, the Uzbek news agency “Podrobno.uz” reported Sept. 17.

In the framework of the visit of the president of the Islamic Development Bank, the conference entitled as "Day of the IDB Group" and a round table with the participation of the Arab Funds – members of the Arab Coordination Group will take place on September 18-19.

From the Uzbek side, the Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Investments of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov will take part in the events.

In May last year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, during which the head of state met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar Hajjar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news