Delegation of IDB and Arab funds visit Uzbekistan

17 September 2018 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar M.H. Hajjar has arrived in Uzbekistan on September 17, accompanied by delegations of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group and the Arab Funds – members of the Arab Coordination Group to participate in a number of events, the Uzbek news agency “Podrobno.uz” reported Sept. 17.

In the framework of the visit of the president of the Islamic Development Bank, the conference entitled as "Day of the IDB Group" and a round table with the participation of the Arab Funds – members of the Arab Coordination Group will take place on September 18-19.

From the Uzbek side, the Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the State Committee for Investments of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov will take part in the events.

In May last year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, during which the head of state met with the President of the Islamic Development Bank Bandar Hajjar.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek, Kazakh stock exchanges expand co-op to create unified trading platform
Economy news 11:46
Malaysian media talks possible return of Petronas to Uzbek oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
High dollarization of Uzbek financial sector constraining country's ratings - analyst
Economy news 10:03
Uzbekistan working to fix single processing center's work
Economy news 09:32
Chinese company to supply equipment for production of aerated concrete in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:23
Latest
Silk Way West Airlines increases flights to Chinese city of Zhengzhou
Business 13:38
Eurasia Drilling Company reveals time of completing its rig repair in Baku shipyard
Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian side recently lost 4-5 servicemen
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:10
Israelis use plastic cards mostly for payments
Israel 13:03
Iran’s Rouhani, Japan’s Abe may meet in New York, spokesman says
Politics 12:57
China says will respond if U.S. implements new tariffs
China 12:57
Oil prices inch up as supply concerns outweigh U.S. output assurances
Oil&Gas 12:54
UK PM May says parliament will vote to back possible Brexit deal
Europe 12:52
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by Xinhua chief editor
Politics 12:51