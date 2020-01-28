Turkmenistan to hold International Investment Forum in Ashgabat

28 January 2020 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan will hold an International Investment Forum in Ashgabat on March 17-18, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) on Jan. 28.

A co-organizer of the forum will be TMT Consulting Group. During the forum sessions, public-private partnerships and prospects for the development of industry, agriculture, transport, logistics and tourism in the country will be discussed. On the sidelines, business negotiations with interested parties are scheduled.

Within the framework of the forum, an exhibition-fair of achievements of local entrepreneurs will be organized.

The UIET unites more than 20,000 businessmen. According to local regulations, businessmen are allowed to create joint ventures with foreign partners by attracting their investments.

There are about 600 private enterprises in the Turkmen industry, including those producing building materials, textiles and carpets, chemicals, metal products, furniture, faience, glass products, as well as polyethylene and plastic products that are in demand in the domestic and foreign markets.

According to the British Petroleum (BP) report, Turkmenistan ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world and sells this type of fuel to China and Russia.

Official Ashgabat has embarked on the diversification of the local economy; the textile and oil products industries have advanced; the oil and gas chemical industries; the building materials industry are actively developing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan cooperating in field of port control
Transport 15:56
Turkmenistan, US discuss security co-op
Business 15:54
Turkmenistan to build new bus terminals in districts
Construction 15:37
Maritime safety issues being discussed at regional level in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:18
First freight trains pass through Uzbekistan via new multimodal route
Transport 14:24
Iran awaits Turkmenistan to complete construction of Inche Borun railroad
Transport 12:25
Latest
SOCAR's First Vice-president, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh awarded diploma of Honorary Professor of Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 16:53
Azerbaijan to begin production of seeds resistant to viruses, drought, diseases (Interview)
Business 16:42
Iran discloses details of exports via its Astara county
Business 16:39
Over half of oil imports to Ukraine accounts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:35
Britain allows Huawei limited role in 5G networks
Europe 16:34
Azerbaijan, Latvia considering possibilities for direct flights throughout year, says envoy
Transport 16:34
Latvia eyes more investors from Azerbaijan to its ports, logistic hubs
Business 16:03
Labor migration to raise profile of Kazakhstan's economy
Business 16:00
Ambassador: New logistics chains might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan
Transport 15:58