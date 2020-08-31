Turkmen state institutions switch to online mode

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

More of Turkmenistan's state institutions are switching to online mode, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

Turkmen post office, shops, recruitment agencies, legal services, and many others are already operating online in Turkmenistan.

Although legal services in Turkmenistan have recently switched to online mode, many legal entities are already operating online.

The transition of state institutions to online mode will also contribute to the improvement of digitalization in Turkmenistan.

In particular, digitalization is relevant for every industry, especially in the financial, agro-industrial, and other areas.

In addition to this, digitalization also contributes to the innovative development of entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan is improving the legal framework for E-commerce. The laws of Turkmenistan on communications, on legal regulation of the development of the Internet and the provision of Internet services in Turkmenistan, on information and its protection, on cybersecurity, on an electronic document, electronic document management, and digital services and others were adopted.

