Turkmen company exceeds cotton yarn production plan

Business 17 August 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen company exceeds cotton yarn production plan
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - imminent - SNSC
Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - imminent - SNSC
Iranian president calls for acceleration of imports of COVID-19 vaccine
Iranian president calls for acceleration of imports of COVID-19 vaccine
Iran's president issues executive orders to fight COVID-19 spread
Iran's president issues executive orders to fight COVID-19 spread
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for August 17 Georgia 12:48
Turkmen company exceeds cotton yarn production plan Business 12:47
Uzbekistan’s carpets exported to Azerbaijan revealed for 1H2021 Uzbekistan 12:46
Anglo Asian Mining discloses volume of reserves of new gold deposit in Azerbaijan Economy 12:45
Azerbaijani oil prices shrink Finance 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s goal was to keep our lands under occupation forever Politics 12:09
Azerbaijani ministry denies reports on closure of exit-entrance to village in Goychay district Society 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war will go down in history as our glorious Victory Politics 12:08
USAID to harness Uzbekistan’s export potential through Agribusiness Dev't Activity Uzbekistan 12:03
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Genaveh port soars Transport 12:00
First cargo train from Kazakhstan arrives in Iran through Turkmenistan Transport 11:50
Azerbaijan issues data on oil exports to Spain for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 11:49
Azerbaijan's most oil exports account for Italy in 7M2021 Oil&Gas 11:48
Israel appeals to several states for emergency assistance to extinguish fires Israel 11:37
Turkmenistan ranks third in Iran's trade turnover with Caspian littoral states Business 11:28
Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate 70% of population by January 1, 2022 Kyrgyzstan 11:23
Azerbaijan boosts import of vehicles in 7M2021 Transport 11:14
Azerbaijan records decline in average number of payment terminal users Finance 11:14
Turkmenistan increases export of textile products to Russia Business 11:13
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to discuss demarcation works on state border line Uzbekistan 11:12
Largest imported Turkmen products to Russia named Business 11:11
Uzbekistan’s Portland cement production significantly increased for 6M2021 Uzbekistan 11:10
Kazakhstan notes increase in volume of housing commissioning Kazakhstan 11:09
Georgia sees increase in money transfers Finance 11:08
Purchase of rapeseed from local farmers in Iran nearing completion Business 10:56
Government Trading Corporation reveals details of wheat purchasing in Iran Business 10:56
Turkey's export of grains, legumes to Georgia surges in value Turkey 10:56
Turkey record increase in purchase of local real estate by Kazakh citizens Turkey 10:54
Azerbaijan is developing infosystems based int'l standards - ministry ICT 10:53
Iran produces enriched uranium metal Nuclear Program 10:51
Iran's export to neighboring countries to improve economy - official Business 10:46
Turkey's export of chemical products to US rises in value Turkey 10:37
Large-amount loans issued in Iran's services sector Finance 10:36
Main index of Iran's TSE sees decline Finance 10:34
Iran suspends flights to Kabul until further notice - Iran Civil Aviation Organization Transport 10:31
Iran sees increase in tire production Business 10:28
Iran's inflation rate expected to rise - expert Finance 10:27
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to raise 2022 crude production Oil&Gas 10:25
JP Morgan reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 10:17
Azerbaijan notes growth in lending to supply of electricity, gas, steam, water Finance 10:17
Shortfall in anticipated Iranian exports to push oil prices to $80-81/bbl Oil&Gas 10:06
UAE flights: Indian Embassy working with authorities to address vaccination concerns, says envoy Other News 09:58
Global jet fuel demand won’t break above 2019 levels until 2023 Oil&Gas 09:55
Czechia imports almost 170M euros worth petroleum oils from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:50
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to attract consulting services via tender Business 09:38
Number of ships received at Turkish Bartin port in 7M2021 unveiled Turkey 09:37
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 17 Uzbekistan 09:36
Taliban will still be interested in buying gas, electricity from neighboring countries Oil&Gas 09:35
Equinor, SOCAR detailing possible dev’t solution for Karabagh project Oil&Gas 09:26
Turkey updates data on ships received at Ambarli port Turkey 09:04
Kazakhstan reports over 6,8 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:41
Azerbaijan to continue developing national antivirus software on 'cloud' technologies ICT 08:24
Biden administration appeals federal court decision to block oil, gas leasing pause Oil&Gas 07:41
Russian investment in US government securities up to $4 bln, says Department of Treasury Finance 06:57
Ireland-China trade up 3.17 pct in H1 Economy 06:02
Egypt, Japan discuss cooperation, regional issues Economy 05:18
Jordan, Qatar reiterate continued coordination to support Palestinians Arab World 04:21
Consumer credit in Portugal up 8.57 pct in H1 y-o-y Economy 03:36
Gold rises on weak economic data Finance 02:42
Turkmenistan, UAE discuss number of issues of mutual interest Business 01:54
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Istisu (VIDEO) Politics 01:33
Kalbajar city was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities, villages - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 01:32
While retreating, Armenians attempted to blow up tunnel connecting Kalbajar with Lachin - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 01:13
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva review beekeeping farm in Kalbajar (VIDEO) Politics 01:11
We, Azerbaijanis, owners of these lands, have returned, driving enemy away from our land - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 00:42
Throughout 30 years, Armenians only exploited our lands, plundered natural resources, destroyed houses - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 00:37
Armenians, leaving Kalbajar, destroyed all buildings, hydroelectric power stations - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 00:35
Road from Kalbajar to Basarkechar can be considered military booty - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 00:31
President Ilham Aliyev raised state flag in city of Kalbajar (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 00:04
Mehriban khanim is capturing spectacular views of Kalbajar. I am sure that this will be very interesting for those watching this footage - President Aliyev (VİDEO) Politics 16 August 23:58
Azerbaijani army doesn’t open fire on civilians - MoD Politics 16 August 23:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages from her visit to Kalbajar, Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 16 August 22:40
Turkey reports 18,163 COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths Turkey 16 August 22:21
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry dismisses information spread by Armenia Politics 16 August 21:56
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO) Politics 16 August 20:41
Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Kalbajar Politics 16 August 20:24
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grows - annual report Economy 16 August 20:21
Faster economic growth to help stabilize CPI in Azerbaijan - Unicapital Finance 16 August 20:20
Azerbaijan announces 7M2021 chemicals production indicators Economy 16 August 20:19
Potato exports exceeded imports in Georgia - Geostat Business 16 August 20:17
Turkey's Employment Agency shares data on number of job seekers in Azerbaijan Turkey 16 August 20:16
Azerbaijan sees decline in oil exports Oil&Gas 16 August 20:15
Recent data on container cargo shipment on Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line announced Transport 16 August 20:14
Fees in Azerbaijan's voluntary medical insurance down Finance 16 August 20:13
Kazakhstan’s main amount of tax arrears falls on transportation Kazakhstan 16 August 20:12
Uzbekistan Railways notes increase in total assets Transport 16 August 20:11
Turkey unveils number of tow trucks handled by domestic ports in 7M2021 Turkey 16 August 20:10
Azerbaijan's export of natural gas surges Oil&Gas 16 August 20:09
Azerbaijan announces volume of petroleum coke export for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 16 August 20:08
Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach final of World Wrestling Championship in Russia Society 16 August 19:58
Turkey shares latest data on cargo, passenger traffic at Antalya Airport Turkey 16 August 18:52
Azerbaijan slows down imports from CIS states Business 16 August 18:50
Azerbaijan boosts exports to EU Business 16 August 18:50
Azerbaijan multiplies honey import from Russia Economy 16 August 18:33
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency opens tender to attract maintenance services Tenders 16 August 18:22
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan resumes exchange of old notes, sale of coins and gold bars Kyrgyzstan 16 August 18:20
Embassy of Tajikistan in Kabul works as usual Tajikistan 16 August 18:18
Israel’s active COVID cases pass 50,000, just 2 months after they hovered at 200 Israel 16 August 18:16
Kazakhstan increases import of Sweden-made goods Business 16 August 18:14
Uzbek MoD confirms Afghan Air Force plane suppressed in Surkhandarya region Uzbekistan 16 August 18:08
All news