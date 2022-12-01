Azerbaijan shares plans for non-oil exports by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be increased to $5 billion by 2025, Acting Head of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said on December 1, Trend reports.

Abdullayev made the remark at the opening ceremony of an international event on ‘SMB empowerment, economic diversification and green growth’, held in Baku.

According to him, AZPROMO, within the framework of the national strategy, is aimed at expanding the geography of exports.

“Besides, we have 15 target markets," Abdullayev said.

He added that the agency is actively working to attract foreign direct investments to Azerbaijan.