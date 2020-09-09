PETRONAS launches virtual pipeline system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.9

Malaysian PETRONAS company has launched the Virtual Pipeline System (VPS) solution via the Regasification Terminal (RGT) in Pengerang, Johor, Trend reports citing the company.

The VPS solution that was developed by the Gas & Power business of Gas and New Energy and marketed by PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, delivers Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) using trucks fitted with cryogenic tanks to off-grid customers.

Through the VPS solution, PETRONAS provides industries in Peninsular Malaysia that are not connected to the natural gas infrastructure with an option to switch to gas as an alternative form of cleaner energy.

As part of the pilot phase, PETRONAS completed its first delivery of LNG to Continental Tyre Alor Setar Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s manufacturing plant earlier this month.

“The introduction of the VPS solution forms a part of PETRONAS’ commitment to environmental sustainability and to drive the growth of natural gas usage in Malaysia. By creating an ecosystem and establishing the necessary infrastructure, we offer customers a cleaner and competitive form of energy to power their businesses,” said PETRONAS Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas and New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin.

As an integrated global LNG producer with over 37 years of experience, PETRONAS provides an uninterrupted supply of LNG to more than 25 countries around the world. PETRONAS has safely delivered more than 11,000 cargoes globally, sourced from its portfolio of facilities located in Malaysia, Australia and Egypt.

